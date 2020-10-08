Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police raid happened in Hartland Township during the evening

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A home on Lansing Avenue in Hartland Township is where one of the raids happened.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Latest News

News

State charges filed for suspects involved in kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
State-level charges filed for suspects involved in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot.

News

Recap: Governor Whitmer’s full remarks during presser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday afternoon, Governor Whitmer addressed the public in a press conference.

News

Positive Parenting: New method helps kids with anxiety

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Michigan movie theaters prepare to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan theaters are preparing to reopen Friday.

News

The plot against the governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plot against The governor