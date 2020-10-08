Sheriff Michael Bouchard releases statement on arrests in plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard made the following statement in reaction to the arrests made in the plot to attempt to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

“I applaud the efforts by the FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and all local authorities in assisting in uncovering this plot against Governor Whitmer. It was a pleasure to host partner agencies to use our facilities for briefing and planning prior to the search warrants being executed. Let me be clear - while free speech and having your own individual opinions on politics are what make our country great, violence is never a political expression which will be tolerated, especially here in Oakland County.”

