Senate Republicans cancel press conference discussing efforts to work with Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate Republicans, lead by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, were scheduled to hold a press conference at the state Capitol immediately following a senate session Thursday. The plan was to discuss action taken during the session in addition to what efforts the Legislature is taking to work with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on passing legislation to help those impacted by COVID-19.

After a recent supreme court ruling overturned Governor Whitmer’s executive orders that were extended since April 30, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reinstated much of them in the interest of public health. The new executive orders issued by the MDHHS will expire automatically at the end of the month however, and it will be up to the House and Senate to work with Gov. Whitmer to put regulations in place to combat COVID-19.

That press conference has, however, been cancelled. Recent events may have impacted this decision, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to make an announcement at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.