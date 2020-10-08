Advertisement

Red Wings Re-Sign Former Spartan

Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with forwards Adam Erne and Taro Hirose. Erne had two goals and three assists in 56 games this past season. Detroit acquired him from Tampa Bay in August 2019. He played in three previous seasons for the Lightning. Hirose had two goals and five assists in 26 games for the Red Wings last season. He also played a bit for Detroit in 2018-19 after signing with the Red Wings as a free agent. He tied a franchise record by earning an assist in each of his first five games with the team.

