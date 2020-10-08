Police raid happened in Hartland Township during the evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday night, state police and the FBI arrested suspects in a series of raids around Michigan.

A home on Lansing Avenue in Hartland Township is where one of the raids happened.

Neighbors say they were woken up by bright lights, police cars, and military vehicles. They say they never expected something like this to happen in their community.

One Hartland Meadows resident, Melissa Thompson, is almost in disbelief.

“It’s really scary to live in a community that you thought you were going to be safe. You know, I mean, I’ve lived here for over five years and I’ve never thought that something like this would happen,” she said.

Gary Hovsepian, another neighborhood resident, lives next to the home that was raided. He believes the people who live there moved in less than a year ago and says they kept to themselves.

“They just seem like a regular family,” he said. “I had....blew me away when I heard what was going on.”

Becky DeYoung provided more details on what happened that night.

“I believe they took the two men out first and got them out. And, then I believe they asked the woman to leave who has two dogs over there,” DeYoung said. “I walked out, and I said ‘are we okay? Is everybody okay?’ And the gentleman, the one military, comes to me and says, ‘you’re in the safest spot you could ever be in the world.’ And, I was like ‘okay cool - fine’ and he said, ‘we’re all good.’”

The two suspects arrested in Munith were arraigned in Jackson County District Court on Thursday afternoon.

