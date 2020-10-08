Advertisement

Patriots Hoping to Play Sunday

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England coach Bill Belichick says the team is continuing to prepare to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos amid reports the Patriots returned no new positive COVID-19 tests. Those preparations remain virtual for now after the Patriots shut their practice facility Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad player Bill Murray all tested positive over a five-day period. Belichick says the status of Sunday’s game remains fluid and any decision to re-open their facility will be made only after consultation with medical personnel.

