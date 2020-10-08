Patriots Hoping to Play Sunday

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England coach Bill Belichick says the team is continuing to prepare to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos amid reports the Patriots returned no new positive COVID-19 tests. Those preparations remain virtual for now after the Patriots shut their practice facility Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad player Bill Murray all tested positive over a five-day period. Belichick says the status of Sunday’s game remains fluid and any decision to re-open their facility will be made only after consultation with medical personnel.