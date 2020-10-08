Advertisement

Operatives accused of voter intimidation via robocalls turn themselves into Michigan authorities

(WILX)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says two men accused of intimidating voters with robocalls have turned themselves in. Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl were taken into custody early Thursday morning at the Detroit Detention Center.

They are awaiting arraignment on felony charges of:

  • One count of election law – intimidating voters, a five-year felony;
  • One count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a five-year felony;
  • One count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a seven-year felony; and
  • Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a seven-year felony.

Both men were charged on Oct. 1 after an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. They say there were allegations two political operatives organized robocalls meant to suppress voters in the upcoming general election. The office says Burkman and Wohl specifically targeted certain area codes with minority populations, including parts of Detroit and other major U.S. cities. Prosecutors believe around 85,000 robocalls were made.

Burkman and Wohl are expected will be called to appear Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit in a digital courtroom. If convicted, they could serve up to 12 years in prison.

