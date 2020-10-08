Advertisement

MOO-ville Creamery announces new location

The new MOO-ville Creamery location.
The new MOO-ville Creamery location.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MOO-ville Creamery will be opening a new location in downtown Eaton Rapids. In fact, they will be taking over the Turtle Tom’s ice cream shop.

As a result of the move, there will be no petting farm or playground.

Now, the MOO-ville Creamery is looking for a new business name. They are encouraging patrons to provide name suggestions via social media. The best name suggestion will win a $100 gift card to MOO-ville.

But, remember that MOO-ville has to be creatively incorporated into the new business name.

For more information on MOO-ville Creamery, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing NAACP to host voter registration drives

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Lansing NAACP will host four voter registration drives during the upcoming weeks.

VOD Recordings

Parents want better special education programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Parents want better special education programs

VOD Recordings

MSU community mourns John Foglio

Updated: 3 hours ago
MSU community mourns John Foglio

VOD Recordings

Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

VOD Recordings

Court ruling causes school confusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
Court ruling causes school confusion

News

Spartans remember John Foglio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The MSU Football team’s chaplain died Monday at the age of 91.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

News

Schools are confused by Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Schools say the ruling has caused a lot of confusion.

News

Cadillac man arrested in sexual assault cold case from Delhi Township

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police credited their collaboration with SAKI, an organization that works to prevent sexual assaults and help find justice for victims, in making the arrest possible.