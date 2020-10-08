MOO-ville Creamery announces new location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MOO-ville Creamery will be opening a new location in downtown Eaton Rapids. In fact, they will be taking over the Turtle Tom’s ice cream shop.
As a result of the move, there will be no petting farm or playground.
Now, the MOO-ville Creamery is looking for a new business name. They are encouraging patrons to provide name suggestions via social media. The best name suggestion will win a $100 gift card to MOO-ville.
But, remember that MOO-ville has to be creatively incorporated into the new business name.
