Missing man found dead in ditch in Antrim County

STAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say the body of a northern Michigan man missing since the weekend was discovered in a ditch in Antrim County. Police suspect foul play in the death of 34-year-old Gary Pickvet Jr. of Gaylord. Pickvet’s body was found Tuesday night in Star Township. An acquaintance told police that Pickvet was last seen Saturday getting out of a vehicle and running into woods.

