Missing man found dead in ditch in Antrim County

Source: MGN -- Police suspect foul play in the death of 34-year-old Gary Pickvet Jr. of Gaylord.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say the body of a northern Michigan man missing since the weekend was discovered in a ditch in Antrim County. Police suspect foul play in the death of 34-year-old Gary Pickvet Jr. of Gaylord. Pickvet’s body was found Tuesday night in Star Township. An acquaintance told police that Pickvet was last seen Saturday getting out of a vehicle and running into woods.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

