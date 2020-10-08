Michigan movie theaters prepare to reopen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets to see a movie inside a theater are back on sale for the first time since March. Michigan theaters are preparing to reopen Friday.

“We are super excited to see our guests return, to be able to bring back key staff who have been furloughed for seven months now,” said Dan Boyle, manager of the Celebration Cinema in Lansing.

Movie-goers will have to wear a mask except while eating. There are several hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers on the floor, but the inside of the theater hasn’t changed much.

“Before we shut down, actually we did a huge remodel of this location. We also added a lot more space between the rows for our recliner seats so those are already more than six feet apart,” said Boyle.

Under the new executive order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, venues with fixed seating must limit attendance to 20% capacity.

When guests buy their tickets online, the two seats on either side will be blocked off which means a lot fewer tickets will be available.

“We recommend highly that people buy their tickets online before they come because the chances of us selling out are greater now,” said Boyle.

Regal Theaters, which has a location in the Lansing Mall, is closing all of its U.S. locations. NCG in the Eastwood Towne Center is wasting no time reopening. Their show times start at 12:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Performance centers, bowling alleys, trampoline parks and indoor climbing facilities will also be able to open Friday.

