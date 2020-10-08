Man charged after sandbag tossed onto freeway hurts motorist

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man has been charged after a motorist was seriously injured by a sandbag tossed from a southeastern Michigan freeway overpass. WHMI-FM reports that 41-year-old David Garcia of Brighton was arraigned Wednesday on felony throwing objects at trains/cars causing serious impairment. State police say an investigation shows 40-pound sandbags were thrown late Sunday night onto Interstate 96 in Lyon Township, about 39 miles northwest of Detroit. One of the bags struck the windshield of a passing vehicle, injuring the woman who was driving. She had to be hospitalized.

