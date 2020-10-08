Advertisement

Lt. Governor Gilchrist asks GOP leaders for mask mandate in Legislature

The Legislature has been seen as exempt from the Whitmer administration's mask requirements due to the separation of powers.
The Legislature has been seen as exempt from the Whitmer administration's mask requirements due to the separation of powers.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is calling for Republican legislative leaders to enact and enforce a mask requirement inside the House and Senate chambers. He said Wednesday he fears for the safety of his family and others when lawmakers do not wear a face covering. The Democrat presides over session in the Senate, which will return Thursday to start passing bills following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus orders. The Legislature has been seen as exempt from the Whitmer administration’s mask requirements due to the separation of powers. Though legislators have been encouraged to wear masks, many Republicans do not or remove them for extended periods.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Missing man found dead in ditch in Antrim County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the body of a northern Michigan man missing since the weekend was discovered in a ditch in Antrim County.

Ap

Michigan PFAS activist has cancer, says she’s not surprised

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman who was honored by the federal government for her environmental activism in western Michigan has been diagnosed with cancer.

VOD Recordings

Parents want better special education programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents want better special education programs

VOD Recordings

MSU community mourns John Foglio

Updated: 2 hours ago
MSU community mourns John Foglio

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

VOD Recordings

Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

VOD Recordings

Court ruling causes school confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Court ruling causes school confusion

News

Spartans remember John Foglio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The MSU Football team’s chaplain died Monday at the age of 91.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

News

Schools are confused by Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Schools say the ruling has caused a lot of confusion.