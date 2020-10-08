Advertisement

Lansing NAACP to host voter registration drives

(NBC29)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing NAACP will host four voter registration drives during the upcoming weeks.

The first event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Grace International Outreach Church located at 1901 Massachusetts Avenue. Church members will hand out masks and provide groceries as well.

“It is imperative that we galvanize the community and register people to vote so they can use their voices in a most powerful way,” said Dale Copedge, President of Lansing Branch NAACP. “This upcoming election is extremely critical and we have to vote like our lives depend on it.”

The other voter registration drives will be held at the following locations:

  • Friendship Baptist Church at 2912 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.–11 a.m.
  • Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 31 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Sunday Nov. 1 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

“We have to do everything we can to help educate the public on where to vote and how to vote,” said Carlton Evans, Political Action Committee Chair for Lansing Branch NAACP.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MOO-ville Creamery announces new location

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The MOO-ville Creamery will be taking over the Turtle Tom’s ice cream shop.

VOD Recordings

Parents want better special education programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Parents want better special education programs

VOD Recordings

MSU community mourns John Foglio

Updated: 3 hours ago
MSU community mourns John Foglio

VOD Recordings

Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clerk says ballot drop box video is misleading

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Holt Schools working to improve remote learning

VOD Recordings

Court ruling causes school confusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
Court ruling causes school confusion

News

Spartans remember John Foglio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The MSU Football team’s chaplain died Monday at the age of 91.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 makes Count Day difficult

News

Schools are confused by Michigan Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Schools say the ruling has caused a lot of confusion.

News

Cadillac man arrested in sexual assault cold case from Delhi Township

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police credited their collaboration with SAKI, an organization that works to prevent sexual assaults and help find justice for victims, in making the arrest possible.