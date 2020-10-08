Lansing NAACP to host voter registration drives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing NAACP will host four voter registration drives during the upcoming weeks.

The first event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Grace International Outreach Church located at 1901 Massachusetts Avenue. Church members will hand out masks and provide groceries as well.

“It is imperative that we galvanize the community and register people to vote so they can use their voices in a most powerful way,” said Dale Copedge, President of Lansing Branch NAACP. “This upcoming election is extremely critical and we have to vote like our lives depend on it.”

The other voter registration drives will be held at the following locations:

Friendship Baptist Church at 2912 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 31 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Sunday Nov. 1 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

“We have to do everything we can to help educate the public on where to vote and how to vote,” said Carlton Evans, Political Action Committee Chair for Lansing Branch NAACP.

