Health officials confirm 1,197 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 8, Michigan health officials have reported 1,197 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths. The state total now sits at 132,039 cases and 6,869 deaths.

Clinton County reports 668 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 701 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,812 cases and 51 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,235 cases and 49 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 531 cases and 31 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

