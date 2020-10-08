Halloween display in Bath keeps the holiday spirit alive

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - One local family in Bath isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from keeping the spirit of Halloween alive.

“I bought the inventory of a costume shop. So, I had plenty of costumes hoping to open a costume shop this year, but that will happen next year in 2021. So I had (the) time and I am very creative. (I) just needed somewhere to put my creative outlets and this is what I came up with,” said owner and creator Matt Schultheiss.

They call it the “VanHelsteam’s Circus of Failures”. Located on Cutler Road, people are welcome to drive by and look at the display from their car or walk by keeping (a) social distance to enjoy the view for free.

“The ticket booth is just a ticket booth for the carnival. We have a candy shoot so that we can stay socially distanced and drop candy for the kids. We also have a donation bucket because a lot of times when you do this a lot of people want to give you money. I don’t want the money, but different charities can use so we’re giving to the ‘Children’s Charities of Lansing,’ said Schultheiss.

The family says all they want to do is bring happiness in their community.

“Anything we can do to bring a little joy happiness into people’s lives. We know that there’s going to be some families who aren’t going to be comfortable with trick or treating so we just want to make sure that maybe they have this as a small substitute,” said Lynn Lucas.

The family says that anyone at any age can enjoy the display.

