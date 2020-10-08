Recap: Governor Whitmer’s response during presser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- On Thursday afternoon, Governor Whitmer addressed the public in a press conference.

“As a mom with two teenage daughters and three step son, my husband and I are eternally grateful to everyone who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our family safe,” she said.

Whitmer talked about the events in the context of the year as a whole.

“2020 has been a hard year for all of us, hard for doctors and nurses and truck drivers, grocery store workers. It’s been hard for the teachers and students and parents, hard for those who have had to stay isolated to stay safe. And, it’s not over yet,” Whitmer said. “But here’s what I know. We’re Michiganders. We have grit. We have hurt. And we are tough as hell.”

She continued, “We made it through the Great Recession. We made it through auto bankruptcies. We made it through floods and polar vortexes. But none of us has faced a challenge like COVID-19. Not in our lifetimes.”

“I’ve said it many times, we are not one another’s enemy. This virus is our enemy. And this enemy is relentless. It doesn’t care if you’re Republican or a Democrat, young or old, rich or poor. It threatens us all our lives, our families our jobs our businesses, our economy. It preys on our elderly, and medically vulnerable residents. And it has exposed deep inequities in our society.”

“This should be a moment for national unity, where we all pull together as Americans to meet this challenge head on with the same might and muscle that put a man on the moon. Seeing the humanity in one another and doing our part to help our country get through this.”

Governor Whitmer did not spare President Trump in her remarks. She said the following:

“Instead, our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,” she said. “Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to come down on white supremacists, and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups, stand back and stand by he talks to them. Stand back, and stand by hate groups heard the President’s words, not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action.”

She added, “When our leaders speak through words it matters. They carry weight.”

