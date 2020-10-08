French Open Nearing Conclusion

-PARIS (AP) - Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has reached the French Open final for the first time by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5. The fourth-seeded Kenin was broken when serving for the match at 5-4. She broke back and then saved a break point before winning on her first match point when the seventh-seeded Kvitova’s shot landed out. Kenin has won a tour-leading 16 matches at majors this year. She will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. The unseeded 19-year-old Swiatek beat Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 to become the lowest-ranked women’s finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975. She’s ranked 54th.