Fatal crash closes portion of northbound US-127 in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on US-127, south of Mount Hope Road.

Troopers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a crash on 127 that involved a semi-truck that rear-ended a vehicle.

At the time of the crash, police said the vehicle moved over to the shoulder of the road due to another vehicle crash that occurred in the same area.

It’s unclear when the freeway could reopen. According to the MSP First District Twitter page, the freeway could be closed for several hours.

