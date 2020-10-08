Advertisement

Family of woman found alive in funeral home is suing first responders

The family of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, are shaken by the blunder that led to her being incorrectly declared dead.
The family of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, are shaken by the blunder that led to her being incorrectly declared dead.(Source: Timesha Beauchamp's Family, WDIV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - The family of a suburban Detroit woman who was found to be alive after being pronounced dead is suing a suburban Detroit community and four of its first responders for $50 million. A federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit on behalf of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp. Beauchamp has cerebral palsy. Her family called 911 on Aug. 23 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems. A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she showed no signs of life. A worker at a funeral home later discovered her breathing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police raid happened in Hartland Township during the evening

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A home on Lansing Avenue in Hartland Township is where one of the raids happened.

Ap

‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
“Sesame Street” has always pressed for inclusion. Now in the wake of the national reckoning on race, it’s going further - teaching children to stand up against racism.

Ap

Man charged after sandbag tossed onto freeway hurts motorist

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been charged after a motorist was seriously injured by a sandbag tossed from a southeastern Michigan freeway overpass.

News

State charges filed for suspects involved in kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
State-level charges filed for suspects involved in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Latest News

News

Recap: Governor Whitmer’s full remarks during presser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday afternoon, Governor Whitmer addressed the public in a press conference.

News

Positive Parenting: New method helps kids with anxiety

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Michigan movie theaters prepare to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan theaters are preparing to reopen Friday.

News

The plot against the governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plot against The governor

News

White House Press Secretary releases statement following Governor Whitmer’s conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has released her statement in response to remarks made by Governor Whitmer during presser.

News

City Clerk responds to ballot drop box being found unlocked

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The drop box in question is located at Lansing City Hall.