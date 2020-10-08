City Clerk responds to ballot drop box being found unlocked

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Oct. 8, one of the Lansing City’s 15 drop boxes was found unlocked at 1:35 p.m. The drop box in question is located at Lansing City Hall. The box was emptied at 10:45 a.m. by the courier.

“I am very disappointed to have an issue with our election drop box,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I am appreciative that the individual who was testing the security of the drop box at Lansing City Hall called the office today, so that we could immediately respond and secure the ballots and drop box.”

The office is taking additional steps to make sure the ballot drop boxes are secured.

They plan to do the following:

Replace their current courier and have either two staff people traveling together or a security company to collect each drop box daily

Installation of a monitor, which will live stream all security cameras on a monitor so that they can be observed while staff are working

“I will closely monitor this situation. If additional steps are required, then I will implement them,” Swope said.

