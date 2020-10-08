Cavanaugh Road to be closed for sewer repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that Cavanaugh Road, from the east side of Tranter Street to the west side of the Hawk Island Park entrance, will be closed to complete sewer repairs starting on Monday, October 12.

Only westbound traffic will be impacted.

The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, October 28.

Here are the detours:

Westbound Detour:

South on Aurelius Road

West on Jolly Road

North on Pennsylvania Avenue

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.