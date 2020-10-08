Advertisement

Bowness Likely to Return to Dallas

(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - After leading the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final as interim head coach, the team now says the plan is to bring Rick Bowness back on a permanent basis. General manager Jim Nill says he and Bowness have already sat down to discuss players and will meet again next week. Nill also revealed several Stars were hurting badly during their cup run. Tyler Seguin will need surgery for a torn labrum in his hip that will likely force him to miss the start of next season.

Sports

Langford, Henry and Loyer voted MSU Captains for 2020-21

Updated: 40 minutes ago
MSU Basketball names Captains for 2020-21 season.

Sports

French Open Nearing Conclusion

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Men's final is Sunday

Sports

Titans Dealing With Illegal Practice Issues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Their Covid issues may be related

Sports

Patriots Hoping to Play Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
They are struggling with Covid issues

Sports

Red Wings Re-Sign Former Spartan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taro Hirose played at Michigan State, left early

Sports

In My View 10/7/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions have a bye week then they play at 1-3 Jacksonville and 0-4 Atlanta. To me these are the crucial games ahead. If they can’t win them both with no fans in the stands then it seems clear they just have not made the progress they need to make in beleaguered coach Matt Patricia’s third year.

Sports

Reds President Resigns

Updated: 23 hours ago
He wants to pursue other interests

Sports

NFL Monday Game Could Be Moved

Updated: 23 hours ago
Hurricane issues could be a problem in New Orleans

Sports

MSU Munn Arena Renovation 70 Per Cent Complete

Updated: 23 hours ago
Spartans do not have their specific schedule yet

Sports

Washington Benches Haskins

Updated: 23 hours ago
Team has a 1-3 record