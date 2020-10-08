Bowness Likely to Return to Dallas

-UNDATED (AP) - After leading the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final as interim head coach, the team now says the plan is to bring Rick Bowness back on a permanent basis. General manager Jim Nill says he and Bowness have already sat down to discuss players and will meet again next week. Nill also revealed several Stars were hurting badly during their cup run. Tyler Seguin will need surgery for a torn labrum in his hip that will likely force him to miss the start of next season.