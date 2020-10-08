Antenna users who watch WILX on Channel 27 will need to rescan on October 9th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

UPDATE: On Friday, October 9, 2020 , there will be an outage for antenna users that watch WILX on Channel 27. We will be taking the transmitter down October 9th to move Channel 27 to Channel 29. If you watch WILX on 27, you will then need to rescan your television to pick up WILX on Channel 29. (Note that 27.1 - 27.7 will move to 29.1 - 29.7. Please refer to the three simple steps below to rescan.)

Antenna users who watch WILX on Channel 27 will need to rescan their television on October 8, 2020.

