Washington Benches Haskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Dwayne Haskins is being benched by the Washington Football Team and replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington’s team Twitter feed announced the QB switch, which comes after just four games under new head coach Ron Rivera. Washington is off to a 1-3 start and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has thrown for 939 yards and has completed 61% of his passes this season, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

