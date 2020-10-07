Reds President Resigns

-- Cincinnati Reds president Dick Williams has resigned to pursue interests outside of baseball. The 50-year-old worked in Reds baseball operations for 15 years and has been president since 2016. He was credited with strengthening the team’s farm system and other innovations. The Reds had their first winning season and playoff appearance in seven years, but were swept by the Atlanta Braves. Nick Krall will continue in his role as vice president and general manager.