MSU Munn Arena Renovation 70 Per Cent Complete

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole said Wednesday the renovation to Munn Arena is “about 70 per cent complete.” Cole was speaking on WVFN Radio’s Staudt on Sports program. He added that he hopes fans can attend home games near the end of the coming season which is due to begin in mid November. Cole says the MSU bench will be moved to the opposite side of the ice from previous years because that’s the side new locker rooms and offices are being added. The move will require one row of seats to be removed from usage.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.