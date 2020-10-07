Advertisement

MSU Munn Arena Renovation 70 Per Cent Complete

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole said Wednesday the renovation to Munn Arena is “about 70 per cent complete.” Cole was speaking on WVFN Radio’s Staudt on Sports program. He added that he hopes fans can attend home games near the end of the coming season which is due to begin in mid November. Cole says the MSU bench will be moved to the opposite side of the ice from previous years because that’s the side new locker rooms and offices are being added. The move will require one row of seats to be removed from usage.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 10/7/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions have a bye week then they play at 1-3 Jacksonville and 0-4 Atlanta. To me these are the crucial games ahead. If they can’t win them both with no fans in the stands then it seems clear they just have not made the progress they need to make in beleaguered coach Matt Patricia’s third year.

Sports

Reds President Resigns

Updated: 36 minutes ago
He wants to pursue other interests

Sports

NFL Monday Game Could Be Moved

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hurricane issues could be a problem in New Orleans

Sports

Washington Benches Haskins

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Team has a 1-3 record

Latest News

Sports

More Covid Issues For the Titans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Some games this weekend are in jeopardy

Sports

Central Michigan University releases football schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Central Michigan football team will start their season on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Sports

In My View 10/6/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Do the Tigers have a chance to land former Astros’ manager A. J. Hinch? I’d hire him despite his issues with the sign stealing in his days with Houston. He’s been punished and I doubt he’d have a similar problem again. He’s a former Tigers’ player and I’d think the Tigers’ fans are starved for anyone who can turn their losing fortunes around.

Sports

Upset at the French Open

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
U. S. Open champ knocked out

Sports

No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
The team hopes to return to normal schedule ASAP

Sports

Francona Due to Return to Indians

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
He missed 48 games with health issues