More Covid Issues For the Titans

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday.

The Titans' outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. Tennessee is set to host Buffalo next and already has had a game with Pittsburgh rescheduled.

The NFL is trying to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without isolating teams in bubbles as other sports have done.

Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday’s cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test. Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

- The Las Vegas Raiders put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with an infected person. Hurst was not among the players seen at a charity function that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for conduct violating COVID-19 protocols.

- The Kansas City Chiefs are in a precarious spot after learning that a player from the Patriots, whom they played on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the biggest concern lies with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who spent about 30 seconds face-to-face after the game speaking with New England defensive back Stephon Gilmore, the player that reportedly tested positive Wednesday. The Raiders, their opponent this Sunday, also had to place a player on the COVID-19 list for players that test positive or who have been in close contact with someone else that tested positive.

