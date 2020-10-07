Advertisement

Michiganders rally for education

Dozens of Michiganders rallied for kids with Individualized Education Programs, 504′s and Nothing at the State Capitol.
Dozens of Michiganders rallied for kids with Individualized Education Programs, 504′s and Nothing at the State Capitol.(Sara Schulz)
By Jace Harper
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of Michiganders rallied for kids with Individualized Education Programs, 504′s and Nothing at the State Capitol.

“Conditions in Michigan are terrible. The outcomes, 26% of children with IEP’s are dropping out of school,” said Education Advocate Marcie Lipsitt.

This was the third education rally for Lipsitt since 2016.

“63% are earning questionable diplomas. Only 25% of 4th grade and 8th grade students with IEP’s are proficient in reading,” Lipsitt said.

Lilly Schulting is a disability advocate who is running to be a Representative for the 72nd House District. Her son, Bill, is a non-verbal16-year-old with autism.

“Special education, which was once amazing in Michigan, has also declined significantly. So much so that it was only a few years ago that it received an F grade from the Federal Government,” explained Schulting.

Education Attorney Catherine M. Michael spoke at the rally. She said the school systems need to be held accountable.

“There are some things that have not changed. One of them is the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Another thing that hasn’t changed is the requirements of all schools in this state and around the country to be following that Act,” she said.

Civil Rights Attorney Allison Folmar told the public they need to come together to ignite change.

“We must ignite, excite and invite all parents to this progress," said Folmar. "Together we’ll provoke and agitate until we have the legislative change necessary to ensure that true truly, actually and absolutely no child is left behind.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cadillac man arrested in sexual assault cold case from Delhi Township

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police credited their collaboration with SAKI, an organization that works to prevent sexual assaults and help find justice for victims, in making the arrest possible.

News

Health officials confirm 1,016 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 130,842 cases and 6,847 deaths.

News

Drive-thru no cost flu vaccines on Oct. 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Walk-up vaccination is possible for those without vehicles

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Jones challenges Reich for Eaton County Sheriff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Former State Senator Rick Jones is challenging current Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich to reclaim his former position.

Latest News

News

Lime offering free rides on election day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company will offer free rides to polling places in all cities where it operates, which includes Lansing.

News

Officials respond to accusations of unlocked election drop boxes in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Republican party says ballots were left unattended, officials say it isn't true.

News

Local man arrested after shots fired, barricading himself in home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police say that upon arrival a Clinton County Deputy observed two subjects outside of a residence in a heated dispute.

News

Nobel Peace Prize awarded for “gene scissors”

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a method of genome editing likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases and even cancer.

News

Michigan State University appoints new chief diversity officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
MSU has appointed Jabbar Bennet as its new chief diversity officer.

Community

Michigan health chief cites ‘broad’ authority, issues rules

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health chief said Tuesday he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus, as he issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.