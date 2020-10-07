Advertisement

Michigan State University appoints new chief diversity officer

By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is getting a new chief diversity officer. Jabbar Bennet has been appointed by University President Samuel Stanley Jr.

MSU says they met several times with student groups, staff and considered more than 70 possible candidates during the process. This summer, the four finalists met virtually with campus representatives.

Bennet previously held the same role with Northwestern University and was also their associate provost for diversity and inclusion.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help advance inclusion efforts at MSU during this critical time in the history of the institution and our nation,” Bennett said.

“There is a rich legacy here founded in the ideal that higher education should be accessible to everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity or expression, religion and other identities. I look forward to working with this community to address unique challenges, find common understandings and leverage collective efforts to nurture a culture of inclusive excellence at the university.”

Michigan State’s Board of Trustees still needs to approve Bennet’s appointment. Their next meeting is scheduled for October. 30. Bennet expects to start his position on Dec. 1.

