Michigan PFAS activist has cancer, says she’s not surprised

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) - A woman who was honored by the federal government for her environmental activism in western Michigan has been diagnosed with cancer. Sandy Wynn-Stelt has lived for more than 30 years across from a Kent County site where Wolverine Worldwide dumped PFAS-tainted sludge. Wynn-Stelt told WOOD-TV that her thyroid and lymph nodes were removed last week. PFAS is shorthand for a class of chemicals known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment. Federal studies have found links between high blood levels of older kinds of PFAS and a range of health problems. Wynn-Stelt’s husband, Joel, died from liver cancer four years ago.

