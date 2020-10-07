Advertisement

Local man arrested after shots fired, barricading himself in home

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT
VICTOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday morning the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic situation on Parker Road in Victor Township.

Police say that upon arrival a Clinton County Deputy observed two subjects outside of a residence in a heated dispute. When the deputy approached shots were fired. The deputy saw one person with a handgun retreat into the residence, and the Deputy retreated with the female victim.

The suspect, a 51 year old male, barricaded himself inside the home. Area agencies responded to assist along with the Clinton County Special Operations Team.

Hostage Negotiators made contact with the subject shortly thereafter and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Clinton County Jail pending arraignment Thursday. This case remains under investigation.

