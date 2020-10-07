Advertisement

Lime offering free rides on election day

The company will offer free rides to polling places in all cities where it operates, which includes Lansing.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of an effort to turn out the vote, electric scooter rental company Lime says it will offer free rides on election day.

The company will offer free rides to polling places in all cities where it operates, which includes Lansing. Riders can use the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2020 for two free 30 minutes rides on Election Day.

“Lime is committed to doing everything we can to help people register to vote and safely get to the polls -- whether that’s by mail or in person,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting said in a statement.

Lime is also calling on members of Congress to provide local election officials adequate resources to make voting accessible and expand early voting.

For some, using a rented electric scooter may be a new experience. In order to use a Lime electric scooter, users must download their app and register a payment method. The app will then display the location of nearby free scooters.

To use the scooter users must scan a QR code with their phone, which will unlock the vehicle. Once a user has arrived at their destination they must park the scooter out of the way of pedestrians and take a photo of it in the app when prompted.

During normal operations users would then be charged based on the amount of time the scooter was in use. During election day, however, users that enter the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2020 will have two 30 minute rides comped.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Jones challenges Reich for Eaton County Sheriff

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Former State Senator Rick Jones is challenging current Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich to reclaim his former position.

News

Officials respond to accusations of unlocked election drop boxes in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Republican party says ballots were left unattended, officials say it isn't true.

News

Local man arrested after shots fired, barricading himself in home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police say that upon arrival a Clinton County Deputy observed two subjects outside of a residence in a heated dispute.

News

Nobel Peace Prize awarded for “gene scissors”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a method of genome editing likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases and even cancer.

Latest News

News

Michigan State University appoints new chief diversity officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
MSU has appointed a Jabbar Bennet as its new chief diversity officer.

Community

Michigan health chief cites ‘broad’ authority, issues rules

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health chief said Tuesday he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus, as he issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.

News

Rouse Rd. and Bergman closed off due to possible shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of now, police have closed off Rouse Rd. and Bergman. Rd.

VOD Recordings

State defends new emergency order

Updated: 17 hours ago
State defends emergency order

VOD Recordings

Fixing the internal clock after cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fixing the internal clock after cancer

VOD Recordings

Officials work to prevent intimidation at polls

Updated: 18 hours ago
Officials work to prevent intimidation at the polls