Lime offering free rides on election day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of an effort to turn out the vote, electric scooter rental company Lime says it will offer free rides on election day.

The company will offer free rides to polling places in all cities where it operates, which includes Lansing. Riders can use the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2020 for two free 30 minutes rides on Election Day.

“Lime is committed to doing everything we can to help people register to vote and safely get to the polls -- whether that’s by mail or in person,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting said in a statement.

Lime is also calling on members of Congress to provide local election officials adequate resources to make voting accessible and expand early voting.

For some, using a rented electric scooter may be a new experience. In order to use a Lime electric scooter, users must download their app and register a payment method. The app will then display the location of nearby free scooters.

To use the scooter users must scan a QR code with their phone, which will unlock the vehicle. Once a user has arrived at their destination they must park the scooter out of the way of pedestrians and take a photo of it in the app when prompted.

During normal operations users would then be charged based on the amount of time the scooter was in use. During election day, however, users that enter the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2020 will have two 30 minute rides comped.

