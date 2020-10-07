Advertisement

Lansing Police investigating overnight murder

Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 6. LPD says officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 3600 block of Donald St in Lansing at around 10:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year old male lying unresponsive in the road with an apparent gunshot wound, according to LPD. LPD says the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LPD says this is an ongoing investigation and no suspect has been identified or taken into custody right now.

LPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Matt Salmon at (517) 483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or LansingPD Mobile App.

