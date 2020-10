LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have a bye week then they play at 1-3 Jacksonville and 0-4 Atlanta. To me these are the crucial games ahead. If they can’t win them both with no fans in the stands then it seems clear they just have not made the progress they need to make in beleaguered coach Matt Patricia’s third year.

