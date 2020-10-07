Advertisement

Health officials confirm 1,016 new coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 7, Michigan health officials have reported 1,016 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state total now sits at 130,842 cases and 6,847 deaths.

Clinton County reports 660 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 682 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,754 cases and 51 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,217 cases and 47 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 524 cases and 31 deaths.

The coronavirus numbers are updated daily here.

