Drive-thru no cost flu vaccines on Oct. 10

Lansing, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu clinic on Oct. 10, 12-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Human Services Building located at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing. Drive-thru patients must be at least 11 years of age or older.

Officials from the department are asking that people remain in their vehicles the entire time, although walk-up vaccination is possible for those without vehicles.

“Everyone age 6 months and up should get the flu vaccine, especially this year when our healthcare system is already dealing with COVID-19,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By doing all you can to stay healthy this year, you can help our community and our healthcare workers.”

While the flu vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans, the health department is prioritizing getting it out, and so is offering the vaccine at no cost to people who are uninsured or underinsured. In addition to the drive-thru clinic, the flu vaccine is also offered at the health department on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment at the flu clinic held in Conference Room A of the Human Services Building.

For more information about the flu clinic, contact the Ingham County Health Department Immunization Clinic at (517) 887-4316

