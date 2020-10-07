Derek Chauvin released from Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Derek Chauvin, jailed after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has been released from prison, according to media reports.

Chauvin was released on a $1 million bond ahead of a March 8 trial in the death of Floyd.

Floyd’s May death in police custody sparked nationwide protests. Bystander video captured Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who could be heard pleading for his life.

