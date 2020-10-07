Decision 2020: Jones challenges Reich for Eaton County Sheriff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former State Senator Rick Jones is challenging current Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich to reclaim his former position.

Jones, a Republican from Grand Ledge, previously worked in the Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years. Over that time, he moved up the ranks from deputy to sheriff.

He was elected Eaton County Sheriff in 2000, State Representative in 2004 and State Senator in 2010.

Sheriff Tom Reich is running for re-election. The Democrat was first elected to the position in 2013. Before that, he worked in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. He has served on several committees including the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center for Homeland Security Advisory Council and the Suicide Prevention Commission.

There has been some tension between the two candidates. When Jones announced he was running, he blamed Sheriff Reich for the treatment of a retired deputy who was forced to step down 18 months shy of a full pension because of seizures related to a beating he received from a suspect.

“Police officers of any department need to know that if injured on duty the sheriff or chief has their back. Reich has thrown Jim West under the bus instead,” Jones said in May of 2019.

Sheriff Reich replied, saying Jones “relies on rumor, not fact, and as a former Sheriff, he should know what the real situation is on the ground and in our department.”

