Advertisement

Central Michigan University releases football schedule

(WJRT/ABC12)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Central Michigan football team will start their season on Wednesday, Nov. 4. They will be going against Ohio at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

While exact gameday protocols are still being determined, the Mid-American Conference has mandated that no general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games. There will be a limit on the student-athlete guests that will be allowed to attend games.

The Ohio game is the first of six contests for which the Chippewas are scheduled. All six are against MAC opponents. Five are against foes from the MAC West.

Sooooo can it be 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟰𝘁𝗵 yet⁉️🤔 🗓➡️https://bit.ly/36HpMDl 📰➡️https://bit.ly/3iF9MUD #FireUpChips🔥⬆️🏈

Posted by Central Michigan Football on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Only Ohio is a non-divisional game for CMU. The Chippewas are scheduled to play host to Western Michigan on Nov. 18 and to Ball State on Dec. 5. They are slated to go to Northern Illinois on Nov. 11, to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 28, and to Toledo on Dec. 12.

The MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 fall on Wednesdays; the other three games are Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 10/6/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Do the Tigers have a chance to land former Astros’ manager A. J. Hinch? I’d hire him despite his issues with the sign stealing in his days with Houston. He’s been punished and I doubt he’d have a similar problem again. He’s a former Tigers’ player and I’d think the Tigers’ fans are starved for anyone who can turn their losing fortunes around.

Sports

Upset at the French Open

Updated: 23 hours ago
U. S. Open champ knocked out

Sports

No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

Updated: 23 hours ago
The team hopes to return to normal schedule ASAP

Sports

Francona Due to Return to Indians

Updated: 23 hours ago
He missed 48 games with health issues

Latest News

Sports

Red Wings Place Abdelkader on Waivers

Updated: 23 hours ago
His scoring has suffered the past couple of years

Sports

Big Ten Announces Revised Hockey Format

Updated: 23 hours ago
Seven Big Ten schools play hockey

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Sports

NHL Moves on Eve of the Draft

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
The two day draft begins Tuesday night

Sports

Bowden Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
He coached Florida State for 34 years

Sports

Djokovic To Quarter-Finals in Paris

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Tournament runs through the end of this week