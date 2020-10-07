Central Michigan University releases football schedule

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Central Michigan football team will start their season on Wednesday, Nov. 4. They will be going against Ohio at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

While exact gameday protocols are still being determined, the Mid-American Conference has mandated that no general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games. There will be a limit on the student-athlete guests that will be allowed to attend games.

The Ohio game is the first of six contests for which the Chippewas are scheduled. All six are against MAC opponents. Five are against foes from the MAC West.

Sooooo can it be 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟰𝘁𝗵 yet⁉️🤔 🗓➡️https://bit.ly/36HpMDl 📰➡️https://bit.ly/3iF9MUD #FireUpChips🔥⬆️🏈 Posted by Central Michigan Football on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Only Ohio is a non-divisional game for CMU. The Chippewas are scheduled to play host to Western Michigan on Nov. 18 and to Ball State on Dec. 5. They are slated to go to Northern Illinois on Nov. 11, to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 28, and to Toledo on Dec. 12.

The MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 fall on Wednesdays; the other three games are Saturdays.

