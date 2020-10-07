Cadillac man arrested in sexual assault cold case from Delhi Township

CADILLAC, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Detective with the assistance of the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive team arrested William Truman Jones in Cadillac. Jones has been charged in a sexual assault case that is 15 years old.

Police credited their collaboration with SAKI, an organization that works to prevent sexual assaults and help find justice for victims, in making the arrest possible.

The Sheriff’s office had assigned a Detective to work with the Ingham & Jackson County Prosecutors Office’s to examine existing sexual assault cases involving DNA, which had previously not been analyzed. Upon examination Detectives learned that a DNA profile existed that linked a known suspect to this case.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday on 1 count of Sexual Assault in the first degree. His bond was set at $500,000.00 and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 15th, in front of Judge Hillman of the 55th District Court.

