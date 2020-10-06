Advertisement

What to know about Michigan’s Student Count Day

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Student Count Day is when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools. This year, Student Count Day falls on Wednesday, October 7.

Student Count Day as well as school funding are mandated through the State School Aid Act. Count information is critical to districts as each student translates into state funding.

For context, LEA and ISD state aid is based on the number of students legally enrolled on or before count day.

Therefore, it is important that all students are in attendance and receive instruction on Count Day. School districts such as Lansing and East Lansing are strongly encouraging that students attend their virtual classrooms on Count Day too.

Count day is coming up, this Wednesday, October 7, 2020. See why this matters and what you can do to be counted!

Posted by Lansing School District on Monday, October 5, 2020

The calculation schools receive is based on a blend of both spring and fall student count membership data. The blend is based on the prior school year’s spring count, and the current school year’s fall count. Spring counts occur on the 2nd Wednesday in February and represent 10% of state funding. Fall counts occur on the 1st Wednesday in October and represent 90% of state funding.

To read the full document detailing Student Count Day, click here.

