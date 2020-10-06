Advertisement

US surgeon general cited in for being in closed Hawaii park

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) -According to a criminal complaint filed in court, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park. At the time of the August citation, Adams was in Hawaii helping with surge-testing efforts amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The citation says an officer saw Adams taking pictures in a closed park on Oahu’s northeast coast. Adams told the officer he didn’t know parks were closed. The mayor had closed parks to curb the spread of the virus. Adams' office didn’t immediately comment on the citation. Records show his aide was also cited.

