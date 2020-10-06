Advertisement

Upset at the French Open

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates scoring a point in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 7, 2015.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates scoring a point in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 7, 2015.(WIBW)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PARIS (AP) - Diego Schwartzman has outlasted U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

In other action today, Nadia Podoroska became the first female qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals. The 131st-ranked Argentine tossed her racket high into the air after beating third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier today, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.

Latest News

Sports

No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The team hopes to return to normal schedule ASAP

Sports

Francona Due to Return to Indians

Updated: 39 minutes ago
He missed 48 games with health issues

Sports

Red Wings Place Abdelkader on Waivers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
His scoring has suffered the past couple of years

Sports

Big Ten Announces Revised Hockey Format

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Seven Big Ten schools play hockey

Latest News

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Sports

NHL Moves on Eve of the Draft

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
The two day draft begins Tuesday night

Sports

Bowden Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
He coached Florida State for 34 years

Sports

Djokovic To Quarter-Finals in Paris

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Tournament runs through the end of this week

Sports

Texans Fire Head Coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
He is the former head coach at Penn State

Sports

Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
He was active with the football team throughout his later years.