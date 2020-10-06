Upset at the French Open

-PARIS (AP) - Diego Schwartzman has outlasted U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

In other action today, Nadia Podoroska became the first female qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals. The 131st-ranked Argentine tossed her racket high into the air after beating third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier today, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.