Sparrow Medical Minute - Alane Laws-Barker

Sponsored. An interview with Alane Laws-Barker, M.D., MBA, Lead OB-GYN, Sparrow/Ingham County Health Department

Dr. Alane Laws-Barker of the Sparrow/Ingham County Health Department discusses the prevalence and risks of hypertension among pregnant women. Sparrow’s partnership with the Preeclampsia Foundation helps provide at-risk women with cuff kits, as well as strategies for managing the condition.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/Birthing.