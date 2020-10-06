Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Alane Laws-Barker

Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Alane Laws-Barker, M.D., MBA, Lead OB-GYN, Sparrow/Ingham County Health Department

Dr. Alane Laws-Barker of the Sparrow/Ingham County Health Department discusses the prevalence and risks of hypertension among pregnant women. Sparrow’s partnership with the Preeclampsia Foundation helps provide at-risk women with cuff kits, as well as strategies for managing the condition.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/Birthing.

Latest News

Sparrow Medical Minute

An interview with Alane Laws-Barker, M.D., MBA, Lead OB-GYN, Sparrow/Ingham County Health Department

Updated: 23 minutes ago

VOD Recordings

Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ingham County implements four executive orders following MI Supreme Court ruling.

Sparrow Medical Minute

Sparrow Medical Minute - Tonyie Andrews-Johnson

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
An interview with Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, DNP, RN, Director of Women’s Services, Sparrow Hospital

Sparrow Medical Minute

An interview with Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, DNP, RN, Director of Women’s Services, Sparrow Hospital

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT

Latest News

Sparrow Medical Minute

Sparrow Medical Minute - Camy Chapin

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
An interview with Camy Chapin, M.D., Pediatrician, Sparrow Hospital

Sparrow Medical Minute

An interview with Camy Chapin, M.D., Pediatrician, Sparrow Hospital

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT

Sparrow Medical Minute

Sparrow Medical Minute - Haley Neef

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
An interview with Haley Neef, M.D., Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Sparrow Hospital/Michigan Medicine

Sparrow Medical Minute

An interview with Haley Neef, M.D., Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Sparrow Hospital/Michigan Medicine

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT

Sparrow Medical Minute

Sparrow Medical Minute - Steve Martin and Ron Hirschl

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
An interview with Steve Martin, M.D., Sparrow Children’s Center and Ron Hirschl, M.D., Michigan Medicine/Sparrow Children’s Center

Sparrow Medical Minute

An interview with Steve Martin, M.D., Sparrow Children’s Center and Ron Hirschl, M.D., Michigan Medi

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT