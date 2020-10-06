Advertisement

Salvation Army of Jackson County Sets Out to “Rescue Christmas” Due to Impact of COVID-19

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early.
(KOSA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army of Jackson County Red Kettle Campaign will formally launch Monday November 2. Funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization expects to serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree. In Jackson, The Salvation Army served 22,000 people last year including over 6,075 individuals with Christmas assistance. If there is the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean over 18,000 people in Jackson County who will need help this holiday season.

Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers are carrying less cash and coins, and there is a decline in foot traffic. The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles. In Jackson County - approximately 50% of the annual philanthropic support is secured during the holiday season.

“Our ability to raise funds to serve those in need this Christmas and beyond is at risk new methods and innovations will be required. We’re asking you to help ‘Rescue Christmas’ with us by providing support in any way you can”. Major Jose A. Tamayo Corps Officer Jackson County said in a statement. “Our hope Is to offset these challenges to meet the Increasing demand for services across Jackson County.”

