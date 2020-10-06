Advertisement

Red Wings Place Abdelkader on Waivers

(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday placed 33 year old veteran forward Justin Abdelkader on waivers. The former Michigan State star led the Spartans to the 2007 NCAA championship. He was the 42nd pick in the 2005 draft. Abdelkader, who did not score a goal in 49 games last season, is still owed $9.5 million on his contract which has three years to run. The Red Wings essentially will pay Abdelkader not to play for them unless another team signs him.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Upset at the French Open

Updated: 33 minutes ago
U. S. Open champ knocked out

Sports

No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The team hopes to return to normal schedule ASAP

Sports

Francona Due to Return to Indians

Updated: 39 minutes ago
He missed 48 games with health issues

Sports

Big Ten Announces Revised Hockey Format

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Seven Big Ten schools play hockey

Latest News

News

U-M hockey announcer honored at Lions game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Even after five straight New Orleans Saints touchdowns and another Lions loss, Randall says he looks back fondly as an honorary captain.

Sports

NHL Moves on Eve of the Draft

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
The two day draft begins Tuesday night

Sports

Bowden Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
He coached Florida State for 34 years

Sports

Djokovic To Quarter-Finals in Paris

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Tournament runs through the end of this week

Sports

Texans Fire Head Coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
He is the former head coach at Penn State

Sports

Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
He was active with the football team throughout his later years.