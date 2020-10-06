Red Wings Place Abdelkader on Waivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday placed 33 year old veteran forward Justin Abdelkader on waivers. The former Michigan State star led the Spartans to the 2007 NCAA championship. He was the 42nd pick in the 2005 draft. Abdelkader, who did not score a goal in 49 games last season, is still owed $9.5 million on his contract which has three years to run. The Red Wings essentially will pay Abdelkader not to play for them unless another team signs him.

