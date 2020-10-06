President Trump confirms that he plans to go on with next debate

(WILX) - Tuesday President Trump announced via Twitter that he still intends to go forward with the next scheduled presidential debate. The fate of more debates this year was in question, as the next debate may have fallen within the window where the President was still in the contagious stage of COVID-19.

As of now it appears that the debate will go forward, although there has been no response yet from presidential candidate Joe Biden.

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

