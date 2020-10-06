President Trump confirms that he plans to go on with next debate
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WILX) - Tuesday President Trump announced via Twitter that he still intends to go forward with the next scheduled presidential debate. The fate of more debates this year was in question, as the next debate may have fallen within the window where the President was still in the contagious stage of COVID-19.
As of now it appears that the debate will go forward, although there has been no response yet from presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.