No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.

The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they hope for more good news Wednesday. That would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday.

The NFL already has rescheduled two games because of positive tests, including Steelers-Titans and the Patriots-Chiefs with New England losing in Kansas City on Monday night.

