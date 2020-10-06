No Positive Tests for Titans Once Again

-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.

The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they hope for more good news Wednesday. That would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday.

The NFL already has rescheduled two games because of positive tests, including Steelers-Titans and the Patriots-Chiefs with New England losing in Kansas City on Monday night.