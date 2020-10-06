New law allows clerks to process ballots before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We could start seeing election results sooner than expected now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill into law.

The law signed Tuesday lets clerks start processing ballots from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Election Day. It applies to cities of 25,000 people or more.

“This legislation allowing ten hours of pre-processing time on Monday will certainly allow us to have a head start,” said Mary Clark, Delta Township Clerk.

Clerks will also have to notify voters within 48 hours if there are any issues with their ballot.

The bill was introduced by former Secretary of State and current State Senator Ruth Johnson. It only applies to this November’s election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says results could come sooner but there’s no guarantee.

“We can still expect that it will be the Friday of that week, election week, that we can expect every ballot will be tabulated. Now it may be sooner, but we want to manage those expectations and we want all watching our elections to be patient,” she said.

Another election-related bill the governor was hoping to sign Tuesday allows military members and their families to return ballots electronically. It passed both the House and Senate.

“For some reason, the leaders, the Republican leaders in the Legislature chose not to send me this bill yet,” said Governor Whitmer.

News 10 is awaiting a response from Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

