MSU will display personalized fan cutouts at Spartan Stadium during football games

Fans will have the chance to be seen on TV during home games.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans can still make a mark at Spartan Stadium this season by purchasing a fan cutout which will be displayed where they get the best exposure to be seen on TV and in the stadium.

The cutouts are available at different price points for students, fans, kids, and even pets.

There is the option to have your cutout shipped to you at the end of the season for an additional fee.

Cutouts can be ordered at HERE.

