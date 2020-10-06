MSU will display personalized fan cutouts at Spartan Stadium during football games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans can still make a mark at Spartan Stadium this season by purchasing a fan cutout which will be displayed where they get the best exposure to be seen on TV and in the stadium.

The cutouts are available at different price points for students, fans, kids, and even pets.

There is the option to have your cutout shipped to you at the end of the season for an additional fee.

Cutouts can be ordered at HERE.

Make your mark in Spartan Stadium.



Purchase a personalized fan cutout and you might see yourself on TV 📺 https://t.co/2JE9qTabh1 pic.twitter.com/aMEPnB5mdm — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 6, 2020

